© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Reaction to Supreme Court decision on abortion; shark researchers gear up for summer

Published July 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT
IMG_4156.jpeg
S Junker
/
Gardens are celebrating the arrival of July with fireworks of foliage

This week: The region responds to the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe vs Wade; shark researchers are getting their game in place for the summer; and a new beach opens in Brewster.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Patrick Flanary.

Tags

The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker