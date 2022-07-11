© 2021
Published July 11, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
Famous names associated with books on walking include Thoreau, Wordsworth and Rousseau. Women, too, have been walking and writing about the experience, for just as long as men. Kerri Andrews’ book Wanderers- A History of Women Walking introduces ten women over three centuries who walked and wrote about their experience. Dr. Andrews is a Lecturer in English Literature at Edge Hill University in England, and a keen hillwalker. On The Point, we bring you a talk by Kerri Andrews recorded last October and organized by the Woods Hole Public Library and the 300 Committee.

