The Point

Managing Wastewater

Published July 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
On The Point, we hear about some of the local projects testing new septic technology, and a new generation of eco toilets. We discuss the role of regulations and incentives to accelerate changes in how we manage our wastewater. A conversation from last month continues, about practices and technologies to keep our bays, estuaries and aquifers clean. Our guest is Brian Baumgaertel, Senior Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center, and member of the Mashpee Board of Health. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
