Managing Wastewater

On The Point, we hear about some of the local projects testing new septic technology, and a new generation of eco toilets. We discuss the role of regulations and incentives to accelerate changes in how we manage our wastewater. A conversation from last month continues, about practices and technologies to keep our bays, estuaries and aquifers clean. Our guest is Brian Baumgaertel, Senior Environmental Specialist with the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, Director of the Massachusetts Alternative Septic System Test Center, and member of the Mashpee Board of Health. Mindy Todd hosts.