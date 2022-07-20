© 2021
The Point

Getting through tough times

Published July 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
News of the day, challenges at work and in our personal lives: these can contribute to feelings of despair or depression. On The Point, we discuss resources available to get through tough times, including the roll out of the 988 hotline. And we discuss the importance of finding moments of joy and awe, and share some of the things that make us happy!
Our guests on the program are:
Jenny Putnam, social worker
Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, psychiatrist
Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist
Stephanie Kelly, Executive Director at the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
