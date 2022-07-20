Getting through tough times

News of the day, challenges at work and in our personal lives: these can contribute to feelings of despair or depression. On The Point, we discuss resources available to get through tough times, including the roll out of the 988 hotline. And we discuss the importance of finding moments of joy and awe, and share some of the things that make us happy!

Our guests on the program are:

Jenny Putnam, social worker

Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, psychiatrist

Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist

Stephanie Kelly, Executive Director at the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands

