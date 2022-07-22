News Roundup: Biden comes to the South Coast to support clean energy; air pollution study dings Cape

This week: President Biden comes to the South Coast, on one of the hottest days of summer, to affirm his commitment to clean energy and fighting climate change. The region’s police chiefs want more training in responding to shooter events. And a new study shows air pollution is a problem for the Cape.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, and Sam Houghton; Louisa Hufstader of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Jack Spillane of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

