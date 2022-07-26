The female of the species

Since Charles Darwin, evolutionary biologists have been convinced that the males of the animal kingdom are the interesting ones: dominating and promiscuous, while females are dull, passive, and devoted. In her book entitled Bitch, Zoologist Lucy Cooke tells a different story. Whether investigating same-sex female albatross couples that raise chicks, murderous mother meerkats, or the titanic battle of the sexes waged by ducks, Cooke shows us a new evolutionary biology, one where females can be as dynamic as any male. This isn‘t your grandfather’s evolutionary biology. It’s more inclusive, truer to life, and, simply, more fun.