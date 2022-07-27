Summer reading

© 2021
Published July 27, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
IMG_8994.jpeg
In The Point studio for the Books show

On The Point's monthly books show, we discuss summer reads with our guests, Jessica Ruddin-Dube, Director of Cotuit Library, and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference & Adult Services Librarian at Sturgis Library. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here's our list of book recommendations:
Books suggested by our listeners:
My Grandmother Asked me to Tell You She's Sorry by Frederick Backman
Along Came a Llama by Ruth Janet Ruck
American Dirt by Jeanine Cumming
Activities for the Beachcomber by Gil Newton
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.C. Steadman

Gabrielle's List:
50 Hikes with Kids: New England by Wendy Gorton
One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau by Ben Shattuck
Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution by Eric Jay Dolin
Tourist Town: A Nantucket Idyll by Steve Sheppard
Circe by Madeline Miller
The Kingdoms by Natasha Pulley

Jessica's list:
The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide: How to Combine Shape, Color, and Texture to Create the Garden of Your Dreams by Jenny Rose Carey
In Emergency, Break Glass: What Nietzche Can Teach Us About Joyful Living In a Tech-Saturated World by Nate Anderson
Last Call at the Nightingale by Katharine Schellman
Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial by Corban Addison
The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin’s Russia by Robert Baer
Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea by Edith Widder
Dig Two Graves by Gretchen McNeil
Rock of Ages by Timothy Hallinan

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
