Summer reading

On The Point's monthly books show, we discuss summer reads with our guests, Jessica Ruddin-Dube, Director of Cotuit Library, and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference & Adult Services Librarian at Sturgis Library. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's our list of book recommendations:

Books suggested by our listeners:

My Grandmother Asked me to Tell You She's Sorry by Frederick Backman

Along Came a Llama by Ruth Janet Ruck

American Dirt by Jeanine Cumming

Activities for the Beachcomber by Gil Newton

Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.C. Steadman

Gabrielle's List:

50 Hikes with Kids: New England by Wendy Gorton

One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle

Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau by Ben Shattuck

Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe

Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution by Eric Jay Dolin

Tourist Town: A Nantucket Idyll by Steve Sheppard

Circe by Madeline Miller

The Kingdoms by Natasha Pulley

Jessica's list:

The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide: How to Combine Shape, Color, and Texture to Create the Garden of Your Dreams by Jenny Rose Carey

In Emergency, Break Glass: What Nietzche Can Teach Us About Joyful Living In a Tech-Saturated World by Nate Anderson

Last Call at the Nightingale by Katharine Schellman

Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial by Corban Addison

The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin’s Russia by Robert Baer

Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea by Edith Widder

Dig Two Graves by Gretchen McNeil

Rock of Ages by Timothy Hallinan