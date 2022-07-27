Summer reading
On The Point's monthly books show, we discuss summer reads with our guests, Jessica Ruddin-Dube, Director of Cotuit Library, and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Reference & Adult Services Librarian at Sturgis Library. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here's our list of book recommendations:
Books suggested by our listeners:
My Grandmother Asked me to Tell You She's Sorry by Frederick Backman
Along Came a Llama by Ruth Janet Ruck
American Dirt by Jeanine Cumming
Activities for the Beachcomber by Gil Newton
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by A.C. Steadman
Gabrielle's List:
50 Hikes with Kids: New England by Wendy Gorton
One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle
Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau by Ben Shattuck
Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution by Eric Jay Dolin
Tourist Town: A Nantucket Idyll by Steve Sheppard
Circe by Madeline Miller
The Kingdoms by Natasha Pulley
Jessica's list:
The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide: How to Combine Shape, Color, and Texture to Create the Garden of Your Dreams by Jenny Rose Carey
In Emergency, Break Glass: What Nietzche Can Teach Us About Joyful Living In a Tech-Saturated World by Nate Anderson
Last Call at the Nightingale by Katharine Schellman
Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial by Corban Addison
The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin’s Russia by Robert Baer
Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea by Edith Widder
Dig Two Graves by Gretchen McNeil
Rock of Ages by Timothy Hallinan