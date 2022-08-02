© 2021
The Point

The practice of anti-racism

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
Detail from book cover art

Ending racism and creating equity won’t happen unless white people recognize that not being a racist isn’t enough. We talk with the authors of Our Problem Our Path Collective Antiracism for White People about what it means to be an anti racist in our thoughts and our actions, and how to engage with others about racism. We also talk with one of the authors of Learning and Teaching While White: Antiracist strategies for School Communities about the role of white educators, parents and administrators in the practice of anti-racism.
Our guests Dr. Ali Michael and Dr. Eleonora are authors of Our Path Our Problem.
Jenna Chandler-Ward co wrote Learning and Teaching While White.
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
