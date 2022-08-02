Ending racism and creating equity won’t happen unless white people recognize that not being a racist isn’t enough. We talk with the authors of Our Problem Our Path Collective Antiracism for White People about what it means to be an anti racist in our thoughts and our actions, and how to engage with others about racism. We also talk with one of the authors of Learning and Teaching While White: Antiracist strategies for School Communities about the role of white educators, parents and administrators in the practice of anti-racism.

Our guests Dr. Ali Michael and Dr. Eleonora are authors of Our Path Our Problem.

Jenna Chandler-Ward co wrote Learning and Teaching While White.

Mindy Todd hosts.

