© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford

Published August 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 11.51.38 AM.png
DATMA
/
Art installation in New Bedford

On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year.
Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low housing stocks are impacting residents of New Bedford, historically one of the more affordable places in Southeastern MA. Guests are Joshua Amaral and Carmen Mejil from People Acting In Community Endeavors ( PACE ).

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd