Shelter, and the housing crisis in New Bedford

On The Point, we discuss the series of public art exhibitions, programs and workshops around the theme of Shelter with DATMA (Design Art Technology Massachusetts) CEO Lindsay Mis. Programming throughout New Bedford continues through this summer and into next year.

Later in the hour: ballooning real estate prices and low housing stocks are impacting residents of New Bedford, historically one of the more affordable places in Southeastern MA. Guests are Joshua Amaral and Carmen Mejil from People Acting In Community Endeavors ( PACE ).

