A roundtable talk with area police chiefs

Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.

With us:

Sandwich Police Chief Peter Wack

Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend

Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne

Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson