The Point

A roundtable talk with area police chiefs

Published August 4, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
Police Chiefs in The Point Studio with our host Mindy Todd (Falmouth's Chief Dunn joined us by Zoom).

Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
With us:
Sandwich Police Chief Peter Wack
Barnstable Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend
Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne
Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
