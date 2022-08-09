Bird news in August

In August, the Cape and Islands are full of bird action, delighting serious birders and novices too. On The Point, wildlife biologist Mark Faherty, Science Coordinator at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, joins host Kathryn Eident to tell us about some of the highlights. Listeners from around the region join the conversation with calls and emails.

Here's a link to the Eversource power company's Cape Cod Osprey Management Plan as mentioned on the show, to report problems with osprey nests and power lines.

Also this link to MassWildlife, collecting information on dead or sick wild birds to monitor possible outbreaks of Avian Influenza. They are particularly interested in sick/dead seabirds washing up along coastal areas.

