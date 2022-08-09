© 2021
The Point

Bird news in August

Published August 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Dan Tritle
Great and snowy egrets, plus a few yellowlegs, catching fish in a Falmouth marsh

In August, the Cape and Islands are full of bird action, delighting serious birders and novices too. On The Point, wildlife biologist Mark Faherty, Science Coordinator at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, joins host Kathryn Eident to tell us about some of the highlights. Listeners from around the region join the conversation with calls and emails.

Here's a link to the Eversource power company's Cape Cod Osprey Management Plan as mentioned on the show, to report problems with osprey nests and power lines.

Also this link to MassWildlife, collecting information on dead or sick wild birds to monitor possible outbreaks of Avian Influenza. They are particularly interested in sick/dead seabirds washing up along coastal areas.

Kathryn Eident
Kathryn Eident is an award-winning journalist and hosts WCAI's Morning Edition. She began producing stories for WCAI in 2008 as a Boston University graduate student reporting from the Statehouse. Since then, Kathryn’s work has appeared in the Boston Globe, Cape Cod Times, Studio 360, Scientific American, and Cape and Plymouth Business Magazine.
