News Roundup: Provincetown's sewer failure comes at a bad moment; this week's rain not enough to break drought

This week: Provincetown’s sewer is knocked out of commission just ahead of Carnival week. And how much did the heavy rain this week impact our drought? Also, what’s behind the recent beach closures for poor water quality?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Kathryn Eident, and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

