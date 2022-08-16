© 2021
The Point

All Things Snowy Owl

Published August 16, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
Denver Holt has been studying snowy owls in their arctic breeding habitat for 30 years. He joins us to discuss his research, long term population trends and how a warming climate could impact the species. We also hear about a day in the life of an arctic field researcher, and some of his most memorable moments in the field.
Holt is Founder and President of the Owl Research Institute. He’s giving talks at the Polly Hill Arboretum on Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday August 17th and in Woods Hole Friday August 19 at Swope building, Marine Biological Laboratory.

Also, check out owl cams here

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
