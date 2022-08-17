Mindfulness and meditation.

Studies show mindfulness and the practice of meditation can produce measurable biological changes, and benefits to your health. On The Point, we discuss those changes and how you can train your brain. We hear about how to teach mindfulness to children, and at what age we can begin.

Our panel of mental health experts is: social worker Jenny Putnam, psychiatrists Dr. Marc Whaley and Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, and joining us this month, Jon Kabat-Zinn. He is an American Professor Emeritus of Medicine and the creator of the Stress Reduction Clinic, and the Center for Mindfulness in Medicine, Health Care, and Society at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Mindy Todd hosts.

Kabat-Zinn collaborated with Oprah Winfrey on these web pages: Suggestions for Daily Practice and Cultivating Mindfulness in Everyday Life.

Calmer Choice organization is teaching mindfulness to students across the Cape, mentioned on the program.

