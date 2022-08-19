News Roundup: P'town ups the game on monkeypox vax; MV mourns drowned brothers

This week: A tragic drowning on Martha’s Vineyard claims the lives of two brothers. Also, the state announces a new protocol for monkeypox vaccines. And the steamship Authority is buying 2 freight ferries — but freight service between the islands and New Bedford remains elusive.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Elsa Partan, and Sam Houghton; Noah Glasgow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Kathryn Eident and Katie Lannon recapping news from the Statehouse; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

