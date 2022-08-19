© 2021
The Point

News Roundup: P'town ups the game on monkeypox vax; MV mourns drowned brothers

Published August 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT
Mid-August view to Nonamesset Island

This week: A tragic drowning on Martha’s Vineyard claims the lives of two brothers. Also, the state announces a new protocol for monkeypox vaccines. And the steamship Authority is buying 2 freight ferries — but freight service between the islands and New Bedford remains elusive.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Elsa Partan, and Sam Houghton; Noah Glasgow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI's Kathryn Eident and Katie Lannon recapping news from the Statehouse; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
