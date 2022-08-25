Opportunities to protect the Cape & Islands from climate change

Our region is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. At the same time we have the skill, knowledge and resources to prepare, and hopefully to slow the rate of change. We talk with the leadership team from The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, Dorothy Savarese and Dan Wolf about some of the takeaways from their trip to Denmark. Plus how to reduce our carbon footprint and boost regional economic and workforce development around green energy and technology.

https://capecodclimate.org/