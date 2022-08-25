© 2021
The Point

Opportunities to protect the Cape & Islands from climate change

Published August 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
Our region is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. At the same time we have the skill, knowledge and resources to prepare, and hopefully to slow the rate of change. We talk with the leadership team from The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, Dorothy Savarese and Dan Wolf about some of the takeaways from their trip to Denmark. Plus how to reduce our carbon footprint and boost regional economic and workforce development around green energy and technology.

https://capecodclimate.org/

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
