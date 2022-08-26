© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CAI is currently experiencing occasional audio dropouts. Our engineers are aware of the problem and are working on a resolution.
The Point

News Roundup: Drought level intensifies; boatyard fire dodges worst environmental impacts

Published August 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT
IMG_4639.jpeg
S Junker
/
Clouds and sunshine contest over Buzzards Bay this week: the region is facing a rainfall shortage of about five inches.

This week: That recent burst of rain wasn’t enough — the drought status of the Cape & Islands gets elevated. Also: Primary elections are coming up fast, in the first week of September. And what was the potential environmental impact of Mattapoisett’s big boatyard fire?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Sam Houghton and Jennette Barnes; Rich Saltzberg of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; CAI Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags

The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker