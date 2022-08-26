News Roundup: Drought level intensifies; boatyard fire dodges worst environmental impacts

This week: That recent burst of rain wasn’t enough — the drought status of the Cape & Islands gets elevated. Also: Primary elections are coming up fast, in the first week of September. And what was the potential environmental impact of Mattapoisett’s big boatyard fire?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Sam Houghton and Jennette Barnes; Rich Saltzberg of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; CAI Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

