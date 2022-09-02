News Roundup: Primaries coming on Tuesday; officials look at options for local abortion services

This week: An election day is upon us, coming next Tuesday. Also, local officials are discussing bringing abortion services to the region. And local activists are asking: just how much would the fine be for dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay?

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Rich Saltzberg of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Dan Tritle and Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

