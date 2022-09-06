© 2021
The Point

Mindfulness in the classroom and beyond

Published September 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Research shows mindfulness can help us cope with stress and anxiety, feelings that many of us, including adolescents, are struggling with since the pandemic. We discuss how school- based mindfulness programs can get kids started, and options to further develop the practice. And we describe ways to ensure the practice of mindfulness doesn’t reinforce patterns of exclusion.
Sarah Manion, Chief Program Officer for Calmer Choice.  
Paul Niles, recently retired Executive Director of the Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School
Zac Ispa-Landa, teacher of ecology and environmental justice at the University of Vermont, and leader of mindfulness retreats and mindfulness teacher trainings with Inward Bound Mindfulness Education.
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
