Mindfulness in the classroom and beyond

Research shows mindfulness can help us cope with stress and anxiety, feelings that many of us, including adolescents, are struggling with since the pandemic. We discuss how school- based mindfulness programs can get kids started, and options to further develop the practice. And we describe ways to ensure the practice of mindfulness doesn’t reinforce patterns of exclusion.

Guests:

Sarah Manion, Chief Program Officer for Calmer Choice.

Paul Niles, recently retired Executive Director of the Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School

Zac Ispa-Landa, teacher of ecology and environmental justice at the University of Vermont, and leader of mindfulness retreats and mindfulness teacher trainings with Inward Bound Mindfulness Education.

Mindy Todd hosts.

