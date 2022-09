Many white women are reluctant to forge friendships with Black and brown women for fear of doing or saying something wrong. Many women of color are tired of white women’s micro-aggressions and sensitivity to truth telling. What is lost when sisterhood becomes segregated and how do we begin to repair the relationship? On The Point, we talk with Kimberlee Williams about her book Dear White Woman Please Come Home, and Debby Irving, author of Waking up White.