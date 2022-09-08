© 2021
The Point

A story of hope

Published September 8, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
Years-later-cop-reunites-with-suicidal-man-he-saved-on-Golden-Gate-Bridge.jpeg
kevinberthiafoundation.org
/
Berthia and the police officer who saved his life on Golden Gate Bridge, reunited years after the suicide attempt

In 2005 Kevin Berthia was struggling with depression and decided to end his life on the Golden Gate Bridge. A police officer stayed with him for 90 minutes and saved his life. On The Point, we talk with Kevin Berthia about his experience and his work as a suicide prevention advocate. And we discuss supports and services offered through The Samaritans, and training opportunities for volunteers.
Guests on the program:
Stephanie Kelly, Executive Director of the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands
Kevin Berthia, a suicide survivor and prevention advocate. He is speaking at the Samaritan's Beacon of Hope event September 10th at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod

