A story of hope

In 2005 Kevin Berthia was struggling with depression and decided to end his life on the Golden Gate Bridge. A police officer stayed with him for 90 minutes and saved his life. On The Point, we talk with Kevin Berthia about his experience and his work as a suicide prevention advocate. And we discuss supports and services offered through The Samaritans, and training opportunities for volunteers.

Guests on the program:

Stephanie Kelly, Executive Director of the Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands

Kevin Berthia, a suicide survivor and prevention advocate. He is speaking at the Samaritan's Beacon of Hope event September 10th at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod