The people who served in the armed forces face numerous challenges upon arrival back home. On The Point, we discuss the new documentary Silent Dignity which features stories of local Vietnam era veterans and their families. Filmmaker Wayne Soares join us. Later in the program we talk with two of the authors of Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends, and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veteran Affairs, Suzanne Gordon and Steve Early. We discuss ways our communities, government agencies and non profits can improve supports for our veterans.

Silent Dignity will be screened September 24th at The Gallery On Main in Falmouth.