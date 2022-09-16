© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Migrants' journey unexpectedly brings them to Cape; Holtec releases radioactive water at plant similar to Pilgrim

Published September 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Bus.jpeg
Jennette Barnes / CAI
/
A bus carrying the people who are migrating from Venezuela arrives at Joint Base Cape Cod on Friday.

This week: About 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, including children, arrive unannounced on Martha's Vineyard as part of a political power play by the governor of Florida. And: the company decommissioning the Pilgrim nuclear plant releases radioactive water, this time in New Jersey, worrying local activists.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Kathryn Eident and Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon discussing news from the Statehouse.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected