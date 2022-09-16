News Roundup: Migrants' journey unexpectedly brings them to Cape; Holtec releases radioactive water at plant similar to Pilgrim

This week: About 50 migrants, most from Venezuela, including children, arrive unannounced on Martha's Vineyard as part of a political power play by the governor of Florida. And: the company decommissioning the Pilgrim nuclear plant releases radioactive water, this time in New Jersey, worrying local activists.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Kathryn Eident and Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon discussing news from the Statehouse.

