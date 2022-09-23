© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Migrants story goes national; Pilgrim Nuclear meeting brings renewed questions

Published September 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
IMG_4746.jpeg
S Junker
/
Fall comes to Oyster Pond Beach, Chatham

This week: From Martha’s Vineyard to Cape Cod and back out into wider world — the saga of the migrants continues, with repercussions in so many directions. And: will Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station dump its radioactive wastewater in Cape Cod Bay? Once more the question is before the decommissioning panel.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Kathryn Eident with Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker