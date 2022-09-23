News Roundup: Migrants story goes national; Pilgrim Nuclear meeting brings renewed questions

This week: From Martha’s Vineyard to Cape Cod and back out into wider world — the saga of the migrants continues, with repercussions in so many directions. And: will Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station dump its radioactive wastewater in Cape Cod Bay? Once more the question is before the decommissioning panel.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Kathryn Eident with Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon.

