News Roundup: Rally to oppose radioactive water dump; Falmouth turbines come down at last

This week: More than 150 people rally in opposition to dumping radioactive water in Cape Cod Bay. And the controversial Falmouth wind turbines are coming down after years of legal wrangling… really, they are! And Massachusetts’s Teacher of the Year 2023 is from Martha’s Vineyard.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Brooke Kushwaha and Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Kathryn Eident with Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.