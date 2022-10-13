© 2021
Post polio syndrome

October 13, 2022
Prior to the development of a vaccine in the mid 1950’s polio was the most feared childhood disease. Polio causes muscle failure and many infected children were unable to walk or even breathe. Some who survived polio as children have experienced post polio syndrome in adulthood. We discuss the seriousness of polio, why we’re seeing cases crop up in Europe and the US and how we can prevent the disease from make a resurgence with three people who survived polio.
Guests on the program are: Rick Paris and Steve Carey, polio survivors, Dr. Marny Eulberg, polio survivor and retired family physician, and co founder of the Post Polio Clinic in Colorado. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here'a a link for more information on Polio vaccines

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
