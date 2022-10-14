© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Seven children home after being hospitalized from pool-chemical spill; Provincetown could vote to sewer entire town

Published October 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT
Cape Cod ocean
Liz Lerner
/

This week: Vapor from pool chemicals at the Cape Cod YMCA sends seven children to the hospital; the West Barnstable fire chief calls it one of the most serious incidents of his career. And Provincetown could soon have sewer service at every property — if voters approve.

We have those stories and more, as CAI’s Jennette Barnes fills in for Steve Junker and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Sam Houghton; Noah Asimow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of The Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of The Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of the Nantucket Current; CAI’s Kathryn Eident, speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI’s Eve Zuckoff.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected