News Roundup: Seven children home after being hospitalized from pool-chemical spill; Provincetown could vote to sewer entire town

This week: Vapor from pool chemicals at the Cape Cod YMCA sends seven children to the hospital; the West Barnstable fire chief calls it one of the most serious incidents of his career. And Provincetown could soon have sewer service at every property — if voters approve.

We have those stories and more, as CAI’s Jennette Barnes fills in for Steve Junker and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Sam Houghton; Noah Asimow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of The Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of The Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of the Nantucket Current; CAI’s Kathryn Eident, speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI’s Eve Zuckoff.