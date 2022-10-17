© 2021
How to tell a story

Published October 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
We all love a good story. Whether it’s on the screen, the page or the stage, stories have the capacity to engage and connect us. And it’s not a stretch to say that everyone has a story to tell: if we look back on our lives there are plenty of moments that stick with us; perhaps the seeds of a story. What turns a memory into a story? What makes a story a good story? And perhaps most importantly, why is storytelling an essential element to humanity?
Joining us on The Point are two people who’ve spent their professional lives steeped in the art and craft of storytelling: Catherine Burns, artistic director and host of The Moth Radio Hour, and co- author of How to Tell a Story- The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling along with her colleagues at The Moth. Jay Allison, host and producer of the Moth Radio Hour, and the founder of CAI. Mindy Todd hosts.

