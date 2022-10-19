© 2021
The Point

Dementia care today

Published October 19, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
IMG_1907.jpeg

Our panel of mental health experts discuss dementia, and ways we might change the norm of dementia care culture. We discuss the many forms of dementia and what is happening inside our brains. How we can all learn to support dementia care in a more positive way?
Guests: psychiatrists Dr. Jonathan Schwartz and Dr. Marc Whaley, and Dementia Specialist Teepa Snow. Mindy Todd hosts.
The Alzheimer's Family Support Center presents its annual free Zoom conference on Alzheimer's featuring Teepa Snow. Here is a link: J. Levin Memorial Conference on Alzheimer's: Behavior Management Strategies

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
