Dementia care today

Our panel of mental health experts discuss dementia, and ways we might change the norm of dementia care culture. We discuss the many forms of dementia and what is happening inside our brains. How we can all learn to support dementia care in a more positive way?

Guests: psychiatrists Dr. Jonathan Schwartz and Dr. Marc Whaley, and Dementia Specialist Teepa Snow. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Alzheimer's Family Support Center presents its annual free Zoom conference on Alzheimer's featuring Teepa Snow. Here is a link: J. Levin Memorial Conference on Alzheimer's: Behavior Management Strategies