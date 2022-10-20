Many people are considering making the transition to EV’s. Some common questions are about about driving range, availability of charging stations, and battery life. On The Point, we discuss these concerns, as well as plans to make our region more EV friendly, how to determine if an EV is right for you, and fact check claims that Electric Vehicles aren’t better for the environment.

Sam Houghton hosts. With us are the following guests:

Steven Tupper, Deputy Director of the Cape Cod Commission and former Transportation Planner at the Commission.

Anna Vanderspek Electric Vehicle Program Director at the Green Energy Consumers Alliance

Liz Argo, Cape based renewable energy advocate and co founder of Clean Power Now.

Massachusetts MOR-EV rebate program-

Information on federal tax credit for EV’s

How to find EV charging stations