Scary Books
In honor of Halloween we talk about scary books for our October books program. Local lore that chills to the core, haunted laundry, bewitched modern real estate, the ultimate guide to fears and phobias, and a curated collection of unusual beasts! Our guests are Jessica Rudden-Dube, and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, of Cotuit Library & Sturgis Library. Mindy Todd hosts.
Gabrielle's list:
The Lottery
The Haunting of Hill House
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
By Shirley Jackson, find these titles collected here on CLAMS
Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life, by Ruth Franklin
The Fervor, by Alma Katsu
Wild Witchcraft: Folk Herbalism, Garden Magic, and Foraging for Spells, Rituals, and Remedies, by Rebecca Beyer
Rebecca, by Daphne Du Maurier
Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places by Colin Dickey
The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow
Masters of Make-Up Effects: A Century of Practical Magic by Howard Berger & Marshall Julius
Our Day of the Dead Celebration by Ana Aranda
I’m Not (Very) Afraid of the Dark by Anna Milbourne, Illustrated by Daniel Rieley
Jessica's list:
Sheets -Brenna Thummler
The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows -John Koenig
The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky -by Jory John and Pete Oswald
The Book of Phobias and Manias -by Kate Summerscale
Toil and Trouble -by Augusten Burroughs
The Last House on Needless Street -by Catriona Ward
The Haunting of Cape Cod and the Islands -by Barbara Sillery
The Modern Bestiary: A Curated Collection of Wondrous Wildlife -by Joanna Bagniewska
The Witch of Lime Street: Séance, Seduction, and Houdini in the Spirit World -by David Jaher