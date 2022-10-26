In honor of Halloween we talk about scary books for our October books program. Local lore that chills to the core, haunted laundry, bewitched modern real estate, the ultimate guide to fears and phobias, and a curated collection of unusual beasts! Our guests are Jessica Rudden-Dube, and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, of Cotuit Library & Sturgis Library. Mindy Todd hosts.

Gabrielle's list:

The Lottery

The Haunting of Hill House

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

By Shirley Jackson, find these titles collected here on CLAMS

Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life, by Ruth Franklin

The Fervor, by Alma Katsu

Wild Witchcraft: Folk Herbalism, Garden Magic, and Foraging for Spells, Rituals, and Remedies, by Rebecca Beyer

Rebecca, by Daphne Du Maurier

Ghostland: An American History in Haunted Places by Colin Dickey

The Once and Future Witches by Alix E. Harrow

Masters of Make-Up Effects: A Century of Practical Magic by Howard Berger & Marshall Julius

Our Day of the Dead Celebration by Ana Aranda

I’m Not (Very) Afraid of the Dark by Anna Milbourne, Illustrated by Daniel Rieley

Jessica's list:

Sheets -Brenna Thummler

The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows -John Koenig

The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky -by Jory John and Pete Oswald

The Book of Phobias and Manias -by Kate Summerscale

Toil and Trouble -by Augusten Burroughs

The Last House on Needless Street -by Catriona Ward

The Haunting of Cape Cod and the Islands -by Barbara Sillery

The Modern Bestiary: A Curated Collection of Wondrous Wildlife -by Joanna Bagniewska

The Witch of Lime Street: Séance, Seduction, and Houdini in the Spirit World -by David Jaher