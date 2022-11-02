© 2021
The Point

Bringing back Civility

Published November 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
Human Rights Academy
Students working together to improve civility, mutual tolerance, and respect

We’ve heard of, and maybe experienced, an increase in uncivil interactions and discourse. It’s in politics, on social media and even at our beaches and parking lots. Local high school students are learning to respond with active listening and empathy, and they’re teaching these skills to their peers. On The Point, we discuss learning from our students on how to bring back civility.
Guests on the program are:
Larry Brown, retired teacher from Cape Cod Academy and a founding member of the Human Rights Academy
Lisa Brown, founding member of the Human Rights Academy and teacher at Nauset High School
Maura Smith Stein Youth Program Coordinator at Cape Mediation
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
