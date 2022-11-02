Bringing back Civility

We’ve heard of, and maybe experienced, an increase in uncivil interactions and discourse. It’s in politics, on social media and even at our beaches and parking lots. Local high school students are learning to respond with active listening and empathy, and they’re teaching these skills to their peers. On The Point, we discuss learning from our students on how to bring back civility.

Guests on the program are:

Larry Brown, retired teacher from Cape Cod Academy and a founding member of the Human Rights Academy

Lisa Brown, founding member of the Human Rights Academy and teacher at Nauset High School

Maura Smith Stein Youth Program Coordinator at Cape Mediation

Mindy Todd hosts.