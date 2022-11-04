© 2022
The Point

News Roundup: Vineyard Wind starts laying cable; new housing initiative for the Cape

Published November 4, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
IMG_5084.jpeg
S Junker
/
Boats floating in the sky on a foggy day.

This week: Vineyard Wind starts laying cable for what would be the nation’s first full-scale offshore wind farm. And a major new initiative launches to take on the Cape’s housing crisis. Also, the FBI identifies the Lady of the Dunes.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Kathryn Eident speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
