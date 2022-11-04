News Roundup: Vineyard Wind starts laying cable; new housing initiative for the Cape

This week: Vineyard Wind starts laying cable for what would be the nation’s first full-scale offshore wind farm. And a major new initiative launches to take on the Cape’s housing crisis. Also, the FBI identifies the Lady of the Dunes.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Kathryn Eident speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

