FRAGILE: an art exhibit

While Cape Cod is known for its natural beauty and the artwork it inspires, it is also the home of many contemporary artists whose work reflects the broader world. FRAGILE is an exhibition by two such artists – Frank Anigbo and Richard Neal – who have collaborated to offer a study in contrasts and a commentary on the literal and figurative fires ignited by racism.

Mindy Todd moderates a conversation with the artists and curator Lauren Wolk.

The exhibition is open through December 31, 2022, at the Cape Cod Museum of Art in Dennis.

