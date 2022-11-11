© 2022
The Point

News Roundup: Election brings changes to the region, Cape swings blue

Published November 11, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST
IMG-9231.jpg

This week: Election election election! The Cape and Islands has a new district attorney, just the third one in the last 50 years. There’s a new sheriff in town for both Barnstable and Bristol counties. And who set an expensive boat adrift from Nantucket's Old North Wharf into the path of a ferry — and why? We’ve got some answers.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, Sam Houghton, Elsa Partan, and Patrick Flanary; Noah Asimow of the Vineyard Gazette; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; CAI’s Kathryn Eident speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker