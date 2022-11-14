The pirate's wife

Captain Kidd was considered one of the most notorious pirates to ever prowl the seas. But few know that Kidd had an accomplice, a behind-the-scenes player who enabled his plundering and helped him outpace his enemies. Operating within the strictures of polite society in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century New York, his wife, Sarah Kidd, secretly aided and abetted her husband, fighting alongside him against his accusers.

Historian and Journalist Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos is the author of The Pirates Wife: The remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd. She joins us on The Point.