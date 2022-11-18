News Roundup: Bank robbery rattles region; public eyes new bridge designs

This week: an armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard prompts a show-of-force turnout in Falmouth — but the criminals are still at-large as of Friday morning. And, the Cape gets a glimpse of the future, with the unveiling of design possibilities for new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal. And: Governor Baker vetoes a committee proposed to watchdog a release of radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include George Brennan of the MV Times; CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Jennette Barnes; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with statehouse reporter Katie Lannon .

