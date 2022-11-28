Consumerism

We’re in the midst of the holiday season; for many that means increasing the amount we buy. Gifts for family, friends, hostess gifts, holiday swaps; the list of who we buy for can become endless. But how many of those gifts will be used? And what are the costs of producing, shipping and disposing of all these items? On The Point, we discuss the true costs of our purchases and ideas for becoming a more thoughtful consumer.

With us is journalist and author James Mackinnon; his latest book is The Day the World Stops Shopping.

And Jessica Georges, founder and owner of Green Road Refill

Mindy Todd hosts.