Consumerism

Published November 28, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST
We’re in the midst of the holiday season; for many that means increasing the amount we buy. Gifts for family, friends, hostess gifts, holiday swaps; the list of who we buy for can become endless. But how many of those gifts will be used? And what are the costs of producing, shipping and disposing of all these items? On The Point, we discuss the true costs of our purchases and ideas for becoming a more thoughtful consumer.
With us is journalist and author James Mackinnon; his latest book is The Day the World Stops Shopping.
And Jessica Georges, founder and owner of Green Road Refill
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
