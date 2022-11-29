© 2022
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

The history of World War II from the African American perspective

Published November 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST
Screen Shot 2022-11-29 at 12.37.54 PM.png
mattdelmont.com
/

Professor Matthew Delmont joins us on The Point to discuss his book Half American is American.
We talk with Matthew Delmont - a distinguished professor of history at Dartmouth College, a Guggenheim Fellow and an expert on African American History and the history of civil rights. His new book HALF AMERICAN: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad tells the history of the war from the African American perspective. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd