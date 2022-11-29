The history of World War II from the African American perspective
We talk with Matthew Delmont - a distinguished professor of history at Dartmouth College, a Guggenheim Fellow and an expert on African American History and the history of civil rights. His new book HALF AMERICAN: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad tells the history of the war from the African American perspective. Mindy Todd hosts.