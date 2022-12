On The Point, we talk with three authors with ties to the region.

Nina de Gramont, author of The Christie Affair, a mystery that reimagines the unexplained eleven day disappearance of Agatha Christie.

Lindsey Palmer, Reservations for Six, a story about modern marriage.

Randy Bartlett, Uncle Sam’s Kids, a coming-of-age novel about an American teenager from a military family who attends high school in postwar Germany.

Mindy Todd hosts.