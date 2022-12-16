News Roundup: Missing museum objects lead to tribe charges; housing crisis spurs local initiatives

This week: Four tribal objects are taken from, and returned to, the Historic Patuxet Homesite; charges related to the incident may proceed against several members of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, including the chairman. Also: a number of efforts to address the housing crisis move forward across the region.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the MV Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; CAI statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Sam Houghton.

