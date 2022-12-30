© 2022
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Year-End News Roundup: 2022 in review for the Cape, Coast, and Islands

Published December 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST
IMG_5140 2.jpg
S Junker
/

This week: It's a 2022 wrap-up. We look back at the year's top stories for the region, including: A battle over whether wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant can be dumped into Cape Cod Bay; two planes with migrants land on Martha’s Vineyard, sparking a national debate; and the pandemic downshifts as life returns to something like normal.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with CAI reporters Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Sam Houghton.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected