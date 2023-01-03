Controlling and preventing diabetes

In the U.S., 30 million people are living with diabetes and that number is expected to climb to 50 million in the next 20 years. The good news: advances in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment have allowed people with diabetes to live rewarding and fulfilling lives. We talk with Dr. Abrahamson and Dr. Chopra, physicians and co-authors of the book Conquer Your Diabetes: Prevention, Control and Remission. We also talk with Dena Irwin, Integrative Nutritionist at the Community Health Center who is also a certified specialist in diabetes care and education. Mindy Todd hosts.