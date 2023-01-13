© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: COVID community level moves to 'high'; voters give Nauset High reno a thumbs up

By Steve Junker
Published January 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
IMG_2667.jpeg
S Junker
/

This week: the Cape, islands, and South Coast are moved into a "high" COVID designation. The renovation of Nauset High School wins a big endorsement at the ballot box. And the controversial Twin Brooks development project moves a critical step forward.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
