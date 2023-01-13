News Roundup: COVID community level moves to 'high'; voters give Nauset High reno a thumbs up

This week: the Cape, islands, and South Coast are moved into a "high" COVID designation. The renovation of Nauset High School wins a big endorsement at the ballot box. And the controversial Twin Brooks development project moves a critical step forward.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

