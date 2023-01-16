© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Increasing diversity in the fields of science, engineering, technology and math

By Mindy Todd
Published January 16, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST
Screenshot 2023-01-16 at 1.23.05 PM.png
woodsholediversity.org
/
Dr. Villa-Komaroff

In the United States there is a glaring and persistent lack of diversity in the fields of science, technology engineering and math. Not only are there disparities in racial and ethnic representation, women and in particular diverse women, are poorly represented. Given these grim statistics, the life and career of Dr. Lydia Villa-Komaroff stands out. When she graduated from MIT in 1975 she was one of only three Mexican American women in the US to earn a PhD in the natural sciences. As a molecular biologist she was among the early cadre of scientists who first joined DNA from animals or people to DNA from bacteria to make useful proteins and to study biological processes and human diseases. In addition to her work in science, she’s served as an administrator, business woman and diversity advocate.
On The Point, an interview with Dr. Lydia Villa-Komaroff, Ph.D. She's a molecular biologist, business executive, and a diversity advocate. Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd