The natural history of our region

By Mindy Todd
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST
Detail from The Martha’s Vineyard Atlas of Life's publication, "Island Life: A Catalog of the Biodiversity On and Around Martha’s Vineyard"

The Cape and Islands were formed by the advance and retreat of glaciers over 25 thousand years ago. Despite this shared history, each island and the Cape has distinct features, and different species of flora and fauna. We discuss the similarities and the many differences, plus the impact of humans on the ecosystem.
Guests on the program:
Robert Wernerehl, State Botanist of Massachusetts
Matt Pelikan, Program Director for Martha’s Vineyard Atlas of Life
Karen Beattie, Director of Science and Stewardship at the Nantucket Conservation Foundation
Mark Faherty, Science Coordinator at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary.
Here is a link to a List of Threatened-Endangered Species of Massachusetts

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
