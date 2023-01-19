The natural history of our region

The Cape and Islands were formed by the advance and retreat of glaciers over 25 thousand years ago. Despite this shared history, each island and the Cape has distinct features, and different species of flora and fauna. We discuss the similarities and the many differences, plus the impact of humans on the ecosystem.

Guests on the program:

Robert Wernerehl, State Botanist of Massachusetts

Matt Pelikan, Program Director for Martha’s Vineyard Atlas of Life

Karen Beattie, Director of Science and Stewardship at the Nantucket Conservation Foundation

Mark Faherty, Science Coordinator at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary.

Here is a link to a List of Threatened-Endangered Species of Massachusetts