News Roundup: The onshore realities of offshore wind take shape; SSA struggles with summer reservations

This week: Vineyard Wind pulls ashore two cables, and that's not all: it’s marking progress in building the nation’s first utility-sized offshore wind farm right off our coast. And the Steamship Authority deals with a crash of its reservation system as passengers tried to book ferry passage for Nantucket summer.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Lucas Thors of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Arthur Hirsch of the New Bedford Light; and Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette.

