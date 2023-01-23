© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Mandy Patinkin BEING ALIVE

By Patrick Flanary
Published January 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
MandyPatinkin0013r (1).jpg
Mandy Patinkin

TV star and Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin visits The Point to talk about being alive at age 70, his work on behalf of refugees, and why he times his prayers with feeding his dog. An Emmy and Tony award winner, Patinkin is also an accomplished singer and has recorded a dozen albums. CAI's Patrick Flanary hosts this interview with Patinkin on The Point.
Mandy Patinkin performs BEING ALIVE, a collection of favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford on February 9;

The Point
Stay Connected
Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Patrick Flanary