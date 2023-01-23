Mandy Patinkin BEING ALIVE

TV star and Broadway legend Mandy Patinkin visits The Point to talk about being alive at age 70, his work on behalf of refugees, and why he times his prayers with feeding his dog. An Emmy and Tony award winner, Patinkin is also an accomplished singer and has recorded a dozen albums. CAI's Patrick Flanary hosts this interview with Patinkin on The Point.

Mandy Patinkin performs BEING ALIVE, a collection of favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford on February 9;

