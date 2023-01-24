Housing on the Cape and Islands

No longer is our region only impacted by a lack of affordable housing; we’re in desperate need of housing for most income brackets. And it’s become clear we’ll need to tackle the issue from multiple angles. On The Point, we talk with the Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation, Shareen Davis, Chairperson for the Chatham Select Board and Liaison to the Chatham Community Housing Partnership. Also with us Jacqueline Beebe, Eastham Town Administrator, about the multi prong approach to solving the housing crisis. Mindy Todd hosts.

Follow these links for more information:

Housing to Protect Cape Cod

Housing Market Report

Accessory Dwelling Unit Resource Center-

