The Point

Housing on the Cape and Islands

By Mindy Todd
Published January 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST
No longer is our region only impacted by a lack of affordable housing; we’re in desperate need of housing for most income brackets. And it’s become clear we’ll need to tackle the issue from multiple angles. On The Point, we talk with the Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance Corporation, Shareen Davis, Chairperson for the Chatham Select Board and Liaison to the Chatham Community Housing Partnership. Also with us Jacqueline Beebe, Eastham Town Administrator, about the multi prong approach to solving the housing crisis. Mindy Todd hosts.
Follow these links for more information:
Housing to Protect Cape Cod
Housing Market Report
Accessory Dwelling Unit Resource Center-

Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
