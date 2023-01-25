Books for children
On The Point, our monthly Books show features children's literature.
Guests in the studio: Rae Titcomb from Titcomb’s Bookshop and Jessica Devin from The Brewster Book Store. Mindy Todd hosts.
Mindy's picks:
Dirt on My Shirt by Jeff Foxworthy
The Secret Explorers by SJ King
Listener's picks:
Henry and Mudge and Putter and Tabby by Cynthia Rylant
Frindle by Andrew Clements
Hailstones and Halibut Bones by Mary O’ Neill
The Sailor Dog by Margaret Wise Brown
Jessica's picks:
An American Story by Kwame Alexander, with art by Dare Coulter - 9780316473125
My Poet by Patricia MacLachlan, illustrated by Jen Hill - 9780062971142
Out of Wonder: Celebrating Poets and Poetry by Kwame Alexander with Chris Colderley and Marjory Wentworth, illustrated by Ekua Holmes - 9780763680947
Olwen Finds Her Wings by Nora Surojegin and Pirkko-Liisa Surojegin - 9780763680947
The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander - 9780316441865
A Rover’s Story by Jasmine Warga - 9780063113923
Dinosaurs Before Dark Graphic Novel (Magic Tree House #1) - 9780593174715
Monday – Into the Cave of Thieves (Total Mayhem #1) - 9781338770377
Crayon Racing: Over 100 Tracks for High-Speed Coloring by Alberto Lot - 9781250819406
Bake, Make, & Learn to Cook Vegetarian by David Atherton, illustrated by Alice Bowsher 9781536228434
Rae's picks :
The Snowy Day by Erza Jack Keats - 9780670654000
Owl Moon by Jane Yolen - 9780399214578
Very Good Hats by Emma Straub illustrated by Blanca Gomez - 9780593529430
Swashby and the Sea by Beth Ferry illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal - 9780544707375
The Japanese Tsunami, 2011 (I Survived series #8) by Lauren Tarshis - 9780545459372
My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gabbett - 9780394890487
Dragons in a Bag by Zetta Elliott - 9781524770488
Dragon Thief by Zetta Elliott - 9781524770525
The Island of Adventure by Enid Blyton - 9781447262770
Leeva at Last by Sara Pennypacker illustrated by Matthew Cordell - 9780063114425
Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys - 9780142423622
I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys - 9781984836038