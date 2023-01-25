Books for children

On The Point, our monthly Books show features children's literature.

Guests in the studio: Rae Titcomb from Titcomb’s Bookshop and Jessica Devin from The Brewster Book Store. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy's picks:

Dirt on My Shirt by Jeff Foxworthy

The Secret Explorers by SJ King

Listener's picks:

Henry and Mudge and Putter and Tabby by Cynthia Rylant

Frindle by Andrew Clements

Hailstones and Halibut Bones by Mary O’ Neill

The Sailor Dog by Margaret Wise Brown

Jessica's picks:

An American Story by Kwame Alexander, with art by Dare Coulter - 9780316473125

My Poet by Patricia MacLachlan, illustrated by Jen Hill - 9780062971142

Out of Wonder: Celebrating Poets and Poetry by Kwame Alexander with Chris Colderley and Marjory Wentworth, illustrated by Ekua Holmes - 9780763680947

Olwen Finds Her Wings by Nora Surojegin and Pirkko-Liisa Surojegin - 9780763680947

The Door of No Return by Kwame Alexander - 9780316441865

A Rover’s Story by Jasmine Warga - 9780063113923

Dinosaurs Before Dark Graphic Novel (Magic Tree House #1) - 9780593174715

Monday – Into the Cave of Thieves (Total Mayhem #1) - 9781338770377

Crayon Racing: Over 100 Tracks for High-Speed Coloring by Alberto Lot - 9781250819406

Bake, Make, & Learn to Cook Vegetarian by David Atherton, illustrated by Alice Bowsher 9781536228434

Rae's picks :

The Snowy Day by Erza Jack Keats - 9780670654000

Owl Moon by Jane Yolen - 9780399214578

Very Good Hats by Emma Straub illustrated by Blanca Gomez - 9780593529430

Swashby and the Sea by Beth Ferry illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal - 9780544707375

The Japanese Tsunami, 2011 (I Survived series #8) by Lauren Tarshis - 9780545459372

My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gabbett - 9780394890487

Dragons in a Bag by Zetta Elliott - 9781524770488

Dragon Thief by Zetta Elliott - 9781524770525

The Island of Adventure by Enid Blyton - 9781447262770

Leeva at Last by Sara Pennypacker illustrated by Matthew Cordell - 9780063114425

Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys - 9780142423622

I Must Betray You by Ruta Sepetys - 9781984836038

